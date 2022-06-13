Picky Eaters, the Baby-Product Universe, and Dave Chang Kids’ Meal Tips



What do you do when your kid only wants plain rice—or worse, rice with American cheese? With the help of our friends at buybuy BABY, Dave and Chris kick off Clean Plate Club, our new series on cooking for kids, with a conversation about the toughest diner out there: the picky eater. Also: going from dad of one to dad of two, unreliable advice, first-year fears, steel-wool slinkies, chicken nuggets and pesto macaroni, naturally occurring dinosaurs, the pain points of parenting, the pure joy of Gus, and what happens when a grain of rice touches the sauce.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

