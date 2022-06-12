James Burrows on ‘Directed by James Burrows: Five Decades of Stories from the Legendary Director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and More’

Larry weighs in on his acting role in the upcoming movie Jerry and Marge Go Large, guns, and the January 6th hearings. He’s then joined by Emmy-award winning director James Burrows to talk about his new memoir Directed by James Burrows. They begin their conversation by talking about James’s early life growing up in show business, his legendary father, and how a stint in regional theater production prepared him for and open doors to directing in television.(16:51) Burrows then shares some amazing anecdotes from his time directing some of the most important shows in TV history, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show,(32:58) Taxi,(42:14), Cheers,(57:32) and Will & Grace(1:09:31). Within this discussion James and Larry spend some time praising the genius of the great Andy Kaufman (44:29) before ending the podcast by examining the technical aspects of creating a sitcom pilot and giving advice to aspiring TV directors.(1:14:34)
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: James Burrows
Producer: Chris Sutton
