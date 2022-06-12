Jiri Prochazka Wins an Instant Classic, Valentina Nearly Loses Her Belt, and Joanna Calls It Quits

In front of a live audience of over 2,000 people on Spotify Live, 3PAC react to an insane UFC 275 card. The guys discuss:
- Jiri Prochazka’s wildly unexpected fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira in the closing moments of the fight (3:40)
- Who Prochazka could face in his first light heavyweight title defense, and should it be Teixeira? (15:08)
- Valentina Shevchenko’s very close decision win over Taila Santos and if the judges got it right (18:22)
- Is there now a blueprint for defeating Shevchenko? (23:58)
- Zhang Weili’s highlight-reel knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and where Weili goes from here (31:28)
- Jedrzejczyk’s retirement and legendary strawweight career (35:15)
And of course, calls from the best community in MMA!
Next episode: Thursday, June 16. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @RingerMMA for all the latest details.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify