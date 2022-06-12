 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jiri Prochazka Wins an Instant Classic, Valentina Nearly Loses Her Belt, and Joanna Calls It Quits

3PAC react to an insane UFC 275 card in front of a live audience of over 2,000 people

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 275: Teixeira v Prochazka Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images


In front of a live audience of over 2,000 people on Spotify Live, 3PAC react to an insane UFC 275 card. The guys discuss:

  • Jiri Prochazka’s wildly unexpected fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira in the closing moments of the fight (3:40)
  • Who Prochazka could face in his first light heavyweight title defense, and should it be Teixeira? (15:08)
  • Valentina Shevchenko’s very close decision win over Taila Santos and if the judges got it right (18:22)
  • Is there now a blueprint for defeating Shevchenko? (23:58)
  • Zhang Weili’s highlight-reel knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and where Weili goes from here (31:28)
  • Jedrzejczyk’s retirement and legendary strawweight career (35:15)

And of course, calls from the best community in MMA!

Next episode: Thursday, June 16. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @RingerMMA for all the latest details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

