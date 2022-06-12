Jiri Prochazka Wins an Instant Classic, Valentina Nearly Loses Her Belt, and Joanna Calls It Quits



In front of a live audience of over 2,000 people on Spotify Live, 3PAC react to an insane UFC 275 card. The guys discuss:

Jiri Prochazka’s wildly unexpected fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira in the closing moments of the fight (3:40)

Who Prochazka could face in his first light heavyweight title defense, and should it be Teixeira? (15:08)

Valentina Shevchenko’s very close decision win over Taila Santos and if the judges got it right (18:22)

Is there now a blueprint for defeating Shevchenko? (23:58)

Zhang Weili’s highlight-reel knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and where Weili goes from here (31:28)

Jedrzejczyk’s retirement and legendary strawweight career (35:15)

And of course, calls from the best community in MMA!

