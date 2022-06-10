 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo are also joined by head writer Joby Harold to talk about the challenges of bringing this series to life

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Jo take a stroll through Moan Manor and mourn the death of Wayde in the latest episode of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, looking at the details of the episode and the critical mission he undertakes (06:22). Joanna also questions Obi-Wan’s personal journey with the Force (63:05). Later they are joined by Jomi to answer your questions (01:49:11) before being joined by series head writer and executive producer Joby Harold to talk about the challenges of bringing this series to life. (01:55:26).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Joby Harold
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

