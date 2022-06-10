‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Deep Dive



Mal and Jo take a stroll through Moan Manor and mourn the death of Wayde in the latest episode of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, looking at the details of the episode and the critical mission he undertakes (06:22). Joanna also questions Obi-Wan’s personal journey with the Force (63:05). Later they are joined by Jomi to answer your questions (01:49:11) before being joined by series head writer and executive producer Joby Harold to talk about the challenges of bringing this series to life. (01:55:26).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Joby Harold

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

