UFC 275 Preview: Sleeping on Glover Teixeira, Expectations for Zhang-Joanna 2, and Will Valentina Finally Stumble?



On Spotify Live, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take you through the UFC 275 weigh-ins and the biggest story lines surrounding tomorrow night’s fight card in Singapore. The guys talk about:

Glover Teixeira’s unlikely run to the light heavyweight title, and his potential path to victory against favorite Jiri Prochazka (8:22)

Expectations for the highly anticipated strawweight rematch between Zhang Weili and fan-favorite Joanna Jedrzejczyk (21:46)

If Valentina Shevchenko retains her flyweight title, will this be the last time we see her at 125 lbs. for awhile? (28:55)

Under-the-radar fights (50:35)

And, of course, calls from the best community in MMA!

Next episode: Saturday, June 11, immediately following the end of UFC 275. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @RingerMMA for all the latest updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

