Recapping ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and Explaining ‘Backbone One’

Justin and Micah discuss the first two episodes of the new ‘Star Wars’ series

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Disney+


Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, their relationship with Star Wars, the texture of the show, and what to expect for the rest of the season (01:21). To close the show, Micah explains the Backbone One controller and what’s on the play/watch list (24:04).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

