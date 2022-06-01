Recapping ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and Explaining ‘Backbone One’



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, their relationship with Star Wars, the texture of the show, and what to expect for the rest of the season (01:21). To close the show, Micah explains the Backbone One controller and what’s on the play/watch list (24:04).

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

