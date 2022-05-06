 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking: Charles Oliveira Misses Weight, Stripped of Lightweight Belt! Reaction From 3PAC and Chael Sonnen

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss what this means for tomorrow night’s main event, Oliveira’s legacy, and so much more

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Drama in Phoenix! After UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight at the UFC 274 weigh-ins, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss what this means for tomorrow night’s main event, Oliveira’s legacy, and so much more. Then, MMA legend Chael Sonnen calls in to give his unique perspective into a situation that has a Spotify Live room of over 10,000 listeners hanging on every word (18:10).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

