Breaking: Charles Oliveira Misses Weight, Stripped of Lightweight Belt! Reaction From 3PAC and Chael Sonnen



Drama in Phoenix! After UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira missed weight at the UFC 274 weigh-ins, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss what this means for tomorrow night’s main event, Oliveira’s legacy, and so much more. Then, MMA legend Chael Sonnen calls in to give his unique perspective into a situation that has a Spotify Live room of over 10,000 listeners hanging on every word (18:10).

Next episode: Saturday, May 7, immediately following the end of UFC 274. Download the Spotify Live app or follow The Ringer MMA Show on Spotify to join the guys live.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify