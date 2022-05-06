 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Episode 100 and We’re Just Getting Started

Jason celebrates the show’s 100th episode by talking White Sox struggles and Justin Fields’s future with the Bears

By Jason Goff
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


The Full Go returns for the 100th episode as Jason opens the show celebrating the milestone before diving into White Sox’s issues (01:56). The NBA is in a transitional period when it comes to their stars, and there’s no better time to be a basketball fan (21:41). NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s future with the Bears, NFL player empowerment, and more (28:50). Lastly, your voicemails are back (46:37)!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Gregg Rosenthal
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

