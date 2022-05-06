Episode 100 and We’re Just Getting Started

The Full Go returns for the 100th episode as Jason opens the show celebrating the milestone before diving into White Sox’s issues (01:56). The NBA is in a transitional period when it comes to their stars, and there’s no better time to be a basketball fan (21:41). NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s future with the Bears, NFL player empowerment, and more (28:50). Lastly, your voicemails are back (46:37)!
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Gregg Rosenthal
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
