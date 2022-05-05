Chris and Andy talk about the Obi-Wan Kenobi and House of Dragon trailers that dropped this week and whether event-izing TV is the only way to get people to watch it (1:00). Then they talk about the different energies coming from this season of Atlanta so far (25:18), before Andy is joined by Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch to talk about their new album, A Bit of Previous (43:43).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Stuart Murdoch
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS