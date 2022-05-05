 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘House of Dragon’ Trailers

Plus, an ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 check-in and Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Disney+


Chris and Andy talk about the Obi-Wan Kenobi and House of Dragon trailers that dropped this week and whether event-izing TV is the only way to get people to watch it (1:00). Then they talk about the different energies coming from this season of Atlanta so far (25:18), before Andy is joined by Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch to talk about their new album, A Bit of Previous (43:43).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Stuart Murdoch
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

