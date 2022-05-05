 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Power Ranking the Rookie Fantasy Players for 2022

The guys are back to discuss their top 10 first-year players for the upcoming fantasy football season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


Welcome back to The Ringer Fantasy Football Show! We kick off the 2022 fantasy football season with an edition of Power Hour’ where we power rank our top 10 rookies heading into the 2022 fantasy football season. We finish the show with another case of Fantasy Court.

(2:08) — Power Hour
(32:45) — Dynasty Favorites
(48:54) — Fantasy Court

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

