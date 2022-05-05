Power Ranking the Rookie Fantasy Players for 2022

Welcome back to The Ringer Fantasy Football Show! We kick off the 2022 fantasy football season with an edition of Power Hour’ where we power rank our top 10 rookies heading into the 2022 fantasy football season. We finish the show with another case of Fantasy Court.
(2:08) — Power Hour
(32:45) — Dynasty Favorites
(48:54) — Fantasy Court
