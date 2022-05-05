 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Biscuits, Brisket, and Big Pizza Energy With Bryan Ford

Plus, talking Jamaican food, heirloom Hot Pockets, and former NBA player Brian Scalabrine

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
The Great Pizza Debate continues with Recipe Club and New World Sourdough author Bryan Ford stepping up to contend with unrepentant homemade pizza skeptic Dave Chang—but when the doppio-zero dust clears, whose pizza path will the world choose to follow? Plus: haircut narcolepsy, pan de coco, Dave making Jamaican food, heirloom Hot Pockets, putting bread on a pedestal, pulling up to the retirement community with the wood-fired pizza oven, open-crumb shots, Brian Scalabrine, and an honest assessment of Chris’s pasta salad.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Bryan Ford
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

