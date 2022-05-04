‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 4 Recap

Ben and Joanna start the pod by praising the writing and production work of the season so far and ponder whether the shadow of Nacho’s death will loom over the rest of the show. They then discuss some of their favorite scenes, including the reintroductions of Wendy and Spooge, the sequence surrounding Howard’s therapy session, and Kim’s reaction to being tailed. (11:28) They then discuss the connections that Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad have to Shakespeare, particularly Julius Caesar, and speculate which characters could make a return in next week’s episode. (28:13)
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Chris Sutton
