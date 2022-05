Juliet is joined by former bachelor Matt James to discuss his life post-Bachelor and his book, First Impressions. They talk through his time as the Bachelor, from the controversies to the unseen moments, the reasoning behind writing his book, and his recent move to Miami and investments in crypto.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Matt James

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

