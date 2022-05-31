‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 7 Deep Dive

Jo and Mal return to the world of Stranger Things to break down the final episode of the first half of Season 4 (4:00). They discuss the origin of Vecna (16:00), their favorite theories heading into the midway point of the season (29:00), and Eleven’s relationship with Dr. Brenner (56:00). Plus, they speculate on what could lie ahead for Hopper (67:00), share their brief thoughts on a scene of Eddie from the trailer (70:00), and close the show by answering some mailbag questions with Jomi (76:00).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
