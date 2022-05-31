 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 7 Deep Dive

Jo and Mal discuss the finale of the new batch of episodes

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Netflix


Jo and Mal return to the world of Stranger Things to break down the final episode of the first half of Season 4 (4:00). They discuss the origin of Vecna (16:00), their favorite theories heading into the midway point of the season (29:00), and Eleven’s relationship with Dr. Brenner (56:00). Plus, they speculate on what could lie ahead for Hopper (67:00), share their brief thoughts on a scene of Eddie from the trailer (70:00), and close the show by answering some mailbag questions with Jomi (76:00).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

