Warriors-Celtics Finals Pick, Van Lathan on CFB Recruiting Jealousy and Life, Plus Going Abroad

Ryen opens with his pick for the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals matchup and goes through the categories of confidence whenever people make predictions (0:27). Next, he chats with Van Lathan about why Texas A&M is the G-Eazy of college football, Captain America vs. Black Panther, and his new book Fat, Crazy & Tired (17:09). Then, Ceruti hops on for a Champions League edition of Going Abroad, before Ryen recaps the F1 Monaco Grand Prix (30:07). And finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Van Lathan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
