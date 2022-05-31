 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive | House of R

Mal and Joanna talk about key plot points and incredible character moments before Ben Lindbergh joins the show to talk about Darth Vader’s presence in this timeline

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, Ben Lindbergh, and Jomi Adeniran
Mal and Joanna join one last fight and talk about the two-episode premiere of the long-awaited series Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:43). They talk about the key plot points and the incredible character moments (23:00). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to talk about the presence of Darth Vader in this timeline (02:14:50). Then they conclude by answering your burning questions with Jomi (02:37:24).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

