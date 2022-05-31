‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive | House of R

Mal and Joanna join one last fight and talk about the two-episode premiere of the long-awaited series Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:43). They talk about the key plot points and the incredible character moments (23:00). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to talk about the presence of Darth Vader in this timeline (02:14:50). Then they conclude by answering your burning questions with Jomi (02:37:24).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
