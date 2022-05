Sean and Bill Hader come together to recap one of the best episodes in the three-season run of HBO’s Barry. Hader talks about taking big swings, how much you plan before a season vs. during the writing process, and how to make themes like forgiveness and redemption seem authentic within the context of a show that deals with such dark themes.

Host: Sean Fennessey

Guest: Bill Hader

Producer: Bobby Wagner

