Filed under:

Mavs’ False Hope and Doc’s Stubbornness, Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Plus Inside the Biggest NFL Draft Moves With Dianna Russini

Plus, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game One Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Ryen opens with his thoughts on Mavs-Suns and why Dallas just looks outmatched in this series before getting into why Doc Rivers is being so stubborn with DeAndre Jordan (0:34). Next, he chats with basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton about his son’s emergence with the Warriors, his best trash talk stories, and the story of when young Ryen first met Gary (20:22). Then, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini stops by for a behind-the-scenes look at how the A.J. Brown trade happened, Baker Mayfield’s future, and which teams nailed and bombed the draft (53:34). Finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Gary Payton and Dianna Russini
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

