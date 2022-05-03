 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Covering Formula One With Kevin Clark, Plus NFL Draft Audio and the Greeny Conversation

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis, David Shoemaker, and Kevin Clark
‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ Sign Turns Silver And Black Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


Bryan and David are joined by Kevin Clark to break down Formula One coverage ahead of the first U.S. race, the Miami Grand Prix (4:58). Later, they recap media moments from the 2022 NFL draft, from tipping picks to guest announcers (34:57), and then wrap things up with a conversation about ESPN’s Mike Greenberg (50:15). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Kevin Clark
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

D-Hop’s Suspension, NFL Offseason Preview, Plus Alex Smith on Young Quarterbacks

Alex Smith also talks about Tyreek Hill and the competition in the AFC

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

The Bucks Turn the Tables on the Celtics and the Grizzlies Can’t Cash in on Draymond Green’s Ejection. Plus, Utah Jazz Pack Watch.

Logan and Raja discuss the early games of the playoffs’ second round, including Joel Embiid’s injury and Devin Booker’s return

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Embiid-less Sixers

Philadelphia got blown out in Game 1 without Joel Embiid, but there were glimpses of hope—and, potentially, a pathway to stealing a game without their MVP candidate. None of them involved DeAndre Jordan.

By Dan Devine

Economic Mystery Hour: How Low Will Stocks Go? Is a Recession Inevitable?

Plus, debating the good and not-so-good reasons for canceling student debt

By Derek Thompson

Cinco de Mayo

Dave, Chris, and Gustavo Arellano set out to attempt a deeply delicious Zacatecan wedding dish to remember

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘The Evil Dead,’ and the Sam Raimi Rankings

Plus, director Tom Gormican joins the show to discuss his new film ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

By Sean Fennessey and Adam Nayman