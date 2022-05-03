Covering Formula One With Kevin Clark, Plus NFL Draft Audio and the Greeny Conversation



Bryan and David are joined by Kevin Clark to break down Formula One coverage ahead of the first U.S. race, the Miami Grand Prix (4:58). Later, they recap media moments from the 2022 NFL draft, from tipping picks to guest announcers (34:57), and then wrap things up with a conversation about ESPN’s Mike Greenberg (50:15). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Guest: Kevin Clark

