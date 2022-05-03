 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D-Hop’s Suspension, NFL Offseason Preview, Plus Alex Smith on Young Quarterbacks

Alex Smith also talks about Tyreek Hill and the competition in the AFC

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI - Thursday Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


Kevin, Nora, and Steven discuss the latest news in the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins’s suspension and Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints. They follow by breaking down the ’22 draft and the latest in free agency. To close, they are joined by Alex Smith to discuss how to build around a young quarterback, Tyreek Hill, and the competition in the AFC.

Host: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

