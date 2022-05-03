D-Hop’s Suspension, NFL Offseason Preview, Plus Alex Smith on Young Quarterbacks

Kevin, Nora, and Steven discuss the latest news in the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins’s suspension and Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints. They follow by breaking down the ’22 draft and the latest in free agency. To close, they are joined by Alex Smith to discuss how to build around a young quarterback, Tyreek Hill, and the competition in the AFC.
Host: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
