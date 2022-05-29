‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episodes 4-6 Deep Dive

Jo and Mal return to the Upside Down to share their thoughts on Episodes 4-6 of Stranger Things Season 4 (4:00). They discuss how the show deals with memories (10:00), Mike and Will’s relationship (35:00), and Hopper’s escape and potential return to Hawkins (48:00). Plus, they each pick the songs that would bring them back from the Upside Down (50:00) and, of course, talk about Steve Harrington’s chest hair (61:00).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
