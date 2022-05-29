 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episodes 4-6 Deep Dive

Jo and Mal discuss how the show deals with memories, Mike and Will’s relationship, and Hopper’s escape and potential return to Hawkins

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Netflix


Jo and Mal return to the Upside Down to share their thoughts on Episodes 4-6 of Stranger Things Season 4 (4:00). They discuss how the show deals with memories (10:00), Mike and Will’s relationship (35:00), and Hopper’s escape and potential return to Hawkins (48:00). Plus, they each pick the songs that would bring them back from the Upside Down (50:00) and, of course, talk about Steve Harrington’s chest hair (61:00).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

