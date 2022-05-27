‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episodes 1-3 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo take a trip to the Upside Down to discuss the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. They start by talking about their Stranger Things journeys and why Netflix decided to split the season into two parts (7:23). Then they discuss how Eleven and the Byerses are adjusting to their new lives (30:52), before talking about what is going on in Hawkins and the season’s villain, Vecna (53:46). Later, they get into some of their favorite Easter eggs so far in the season (1:17:01).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
