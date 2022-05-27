 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episodes 1-3 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo talk about their ‘Stranger Things’ journeys and why Netflix decided to split the season into two parts before talking about the season’s villain, Vecna, and how Eleven and the Byerses are adjusting to their new lives

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Jo take a trip to the Upside Down to discuss the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. They start by talking about their Stranger Things journeys and why Netflix decided to split the season into two parts (7:23). Then they discuss how Eleven and the Byerses are adjusting to their new lives (30:52), before talking about what is going on in Hawkins and the season’s villain, Vecna (53:46). Later, they get into some of their favorite Easter eggs so far in the season (1:17:01).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

