Filed under:

Living an Earned Life With Marshall Goldsmith

Plus, what to order when the fish is bad and the steak is worse

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Courtesy of Dr. Marshall Goldsmith


Marshall Goldsmith works as an executive coach with some of the most successful people alive—and finds they’ve often mastered everything except how to be happy. He returns to the show to talk with Dave and Chris about his new book, The Earned Life, and what it tells us about how to be grateful, achieving everything and being miserable, fulfillment vs. regret, an infinite set of previous Daves, not stereotyping yourself, learning to be happy for one second, American pragmatism, and what to order when the fish is bad and the steak is worse.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Marshall Goldsmith
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

