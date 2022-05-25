‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 7 Recap

Ben and Joanna start their analysis of the midseason finale of Better Call Saul by comparing the storytelling methods of this show to those in Breaking Bad and discussing Lalo’s long spying sequence in the intro. They then go over every angle of Howard’s tragic death scene, including Jimmy and Kim’s excitement about the execution of their scheme, Howard’s character development leading up to his demise, and the similarities in the way Chuck was eliminated earlier in the series (16:44). Finally, they discuss the purpose of Howard’s death in regards to the overall Breaking Bad universe and speculate on Jimmy and Kim’s future heading into the end of the series (38:18).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Chris Sutton
