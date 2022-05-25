Take Care of Each Other

The Full Go begins discussing all of the rumors around Zach LaVine (06:54). Next, Jason opens up about the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas (16:13). After nearly 40 years at WGN, sportscaster Dan Roan is set to retire, but not before he joins the show to share his memories covering the Chicago sports scene (27:49). Dan shares how much a sportscaster’s job has evolved, his relationship with Michael Jordan, coverings the ‘80s Bears, his feelings once the Cubs left WGN, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dan Roan
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
