 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Take Care of Each Other

Jason opens up about the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, before being joined by sportscaster Dan Roan

By Jason Goff
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


The Full Go begins discussing all of the rumors around Zach LaVine (06:54). Next, Jason opens up about the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas (16:13). After nearly 40 years at WGN, sportscaster Dan Roan is set to retire, but not before he joins the show to share his memories covering the Chicago sports scene (27:49). Dan shares how much a sportscaster’s job has evolved, his relationship with Michael Jordan, coverings the ‘80s Bears, his feelings once the Cubs left WGN, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dan Roan
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

George R.R. Martin on His College Days, the Media in 2022, and the New York Jets

The ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ writer discusses his career as a journalist at Northwestern, his view on the media, and his New York Jets and New York Giants fandom

By Bryan Curtis

Rich Swann Finds Out His Wrestling Showcase Opponent, Plus Impact Knockout Star Gisele Shaw Joins the Show

Brian H. Waters also joins to discuss his referee role in the Bodega Street Fight

By Evan Mack

What’s Going on With the U.S. Housing Market?

The Atlantic’s Jerusalem Demsas comes on the show to share her theories with Derek, and Derek explains why he thinks every important question about the U.S. housing market has the same fundamental answer: inventory, inventory, inventory

By Derek Thompson

Injuries, Blowouts, and More Injuries. Plus, PGA Championship Recap.

JJ and Joe open by recapping this weekend’s conference finals games and making a same-game parlay for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, before recapping the PGA Championship and looking ahead at the PGA Tour

By John Jastremski and Joe House

Blowout Playoff Games, Rethinking Mavs-Warriors, and Tim Connelly Leaving

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss why having Robert Williams on the floor is more important than having Marcus Smart for the Celtics

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Boston’s Bounceback and Blowout Basketball, Plus Jorge Sedano on Miami’s Issues and Golden State Nearing a Finals Return

Also, Ryen and Jorge discuss the impact of the Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra’s coaching brilliance

By Ryen Russillo