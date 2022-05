Chris and Andy talk about the new trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (1:00). Then, they get into the midseason finale of Better Call Saul and reignite the debate on whether it’s better than Breaking Bad (16:31). Finally, they talk about the latest episode of Barry (50:31).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

