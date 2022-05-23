 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Preview

Mallory, Joanna, and Ben discuss their favorite Obi-Wan ‘Star Wars’ moments before Joanna is joined by series director Deborah Chow

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


Mal and Jo sound off to give you the greatest moments in Obi-Wan’s Star Wars history in anticipation of the new Disney+ series (12:22). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the essential reading and comics that dive into the character’s greatest hits (01:50:06). After that, Joanna sits down with Obi-Wan series director Deborah Chow to share some of her thoughts on what the character has to offer in the new show (02:07:31).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Deborah Chow
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Remembering Roger Angell With Jason Gay. Plus, How to Cover a Golf Tournament

Bryan, David, and Jason reflect on the legendary scribe’s life and career

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

NBA Thoughts, Release Week News, Best Flips, and Mailbag

Plus, Jason Flynn on upcoming soccer releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Nuggets’ To-do List Is Growing a Mile High

With Tim Connelly leaving Denver’s front office to go run Minnesota’s, the Nuggets’ future feels more uncertain than ever. That’s a strange place to be for a franchise with the league’s back-to-back MVP.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Hollywood Stock Market: Netflix, Star Wars, Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, and More!

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss which Hollywood-focused trends are theoretical buys or sells

By Matthew Belloni

Let She-Hulk Be Huge

Released last week, the first trailer for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ has been an easy target for ridicule. But the clip’s shoddy-looking CGI isn’t the main issue here …

By Jodi Walker

Man City’s Dramatic Title, Milan’s Scudetto, Mbappé Stays, and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss the German Cup final and give a shout for Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn