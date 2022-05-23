The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Preview



Mal and Jo sound off to give you the greatest moments in Obi-Wan’s Star Wars history in anticipation of the new Disney+ series (12:22). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the essential reading and comics that dive into the character’s greatest hits (01:50:06). After that, Joanna sits down with Obi-Wan series director Deborah Chow to share some of her thoughts on what the character has to offer in the new show (02:07:31).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Deborah Chow

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts