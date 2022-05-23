The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Preview

Mal and Jo sound off to give you the greatest moments in Obi-Wan’s Star Wars history in anticipation of the new Disney+ series (12:22). Later they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss the essential reading and comics that dive into the character’s greatest hits (01:50:06). After that, Joanna sits down with Obi-Wan series director Deborah Chow to share some of her thoughts on what the character has to offer in the new show (02:07:31).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Ben Lindbergh and Deborah Chow
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
