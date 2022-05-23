SF and NY Eating, Coconut Coffee, and a Few of Dave’s Favorite Recipes

After a vintage Dave Chang Show solo intro and a bicoastal dining update, Dave ushers in Chris and Noelle for a rapid-fire run through the rest of the Required Eating checklist—featuring thoughts on Chinese herbal digestifs, premium nighttime cereal, restaurant economics, scallion hyperinflation, Noelle’s calamari marketwatch, ordering three-quarters of a sandwich, 108-hour beet preparations, Noelle’s mom’s kare kare, inadequate vampire camouflage, and the ever-spreading scourge of Potemkin Biscoff.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
