The Teams Who Became Contenders After the Draft

Plus, discussing DeAndre Hopkins’s suspension

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


We begin by reacting to the news that DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s PED policy. Then we put a bow on NFL draft season by discussing the teams who most changed their fortunes for this upcoming season. Later, we say goodbye to Ben Solak with a special pop culture edition of America’s favorite game, Two Jargons One Lie.

DeAndre Hopkins Suspension (3:55)
2022 Draft Winners (8:11)
Two Jargons One Lie (38:40)

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

