Airport Food, Zabar’s Tactics, and a New MOIF Challenge

Dave, Chris, and Noelle are shaking up the show with a newly kinetic, activity-driven MOIF format—and if you’re reading this, we’re roping you into it, too

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Paris, Charles de Gaulle Airport American Airlines economy seat in-flight meal orange juice Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


Dave, Chris, and Noelle are shaking up the show with a newly kinetic, activity-driven MOIF format—and if you’re reading this, we’re roping you into it, too. Also discussed: Diet Dr. Pepper, ordering London broil at a diner, Iron Chef, Dave’s spinach-artichoke dip, encountering Biscoff cookies beneath 35,000 feet, asking for a second meal on a flight, restaurants making their own charcoal, fried-rice windfalls, and a farewell to Dave’s mom.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

