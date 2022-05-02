Airport Food, Zabar’s Tactics, and a New MOIF Challenge



Dave, Chris, and Noelle are shaking up the show with a newly kinetic, activity-driven MOIF format—and if you’re reading this, we’re roping you into it, too. Also discussed: Diet Dr. Pepper, ordering London broil at a diner, Iron Chef, Dave’s spinach-artichoke dip, encountering Biscoff cookies beneath 35,000 feet, asking for a second meal on a flight, restaurants making their own charcoal, fried-rice windfalls, and a farewell to Dave’s mom.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Mike Wargon

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

