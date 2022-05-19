House Spice, How to Cook Crawfish, and Forging a New Cuisine With Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein



Chris and Dave call up the pair behind the bestselling Notes From a Young Black Chef to discuss their brand new cookbook, My America, and what it reveals about how we’ll all be eating in the years to come. Also: playing to your strengths, giving birth to a word baby, cross-country recipe testing, re-upping on jambalaya at the dog park, Kwame’s Harry Potter House, a yin-yang of dolphins, Maggi seasoning, Miami oxtail prices, high-resolution recipes, the guy who created curry goat, what Kwame wants to eat on a book tour, North Korean noodles, and surfing the seafood stock danger zone.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS