‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 6 Recap



Ben and Joanna start the pod by talking about their expectations for this season and whether they’ve been met or exceeded at this point in the story. They then pivot to the dual cold opens that begin the episode and what they reveal about both Kim’s moral background and Howard’s home life. Next, they share their general theories on the mysterious private investigator, the plan to secretly drug Howard, Francesca’s overall importance, and Kim’s decision to not take Cliff’s offer to follow her original dream (24:33). They continue by talking about Kim and Jimmy’s love chemistry, Lalo’s big scene, and the strategy of releasing a two-part season for Emmy award consideration (1:03:33).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Chris Sutton

