Adam Lefkoe on the Conference Finals. Plus: Playoff TV Notes, Drew Brees, and Phil Mickelson

Bryan and David are joined by Turner Sports and Bleacher Report host Adam Lefkoe to discuss his career in media, working in funny references, and what he saw coming prior to this season’s conference finals (7:28). Later, they rehash the NBA bumper music, hand out the Press Box Total Pro of the Week award, and touch on the Drew Brees broadcasting narrative and Phil Mickelson sitting out the PGA Championship (35:24). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Adam Lefkoe
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
