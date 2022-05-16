 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Exploring ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ With Jordan Hoffman

Plus, discussing ‘Batman Unburied’ with Sam Witwer

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Marni Grossman/Paramount+


Mal and Joanna have separate missions on this unique episode of House of R. First, Joanna is joined by former host of The Official Star Trek Podcast and coauthor of The Star Trek Book of Friendship, Jordan Hoffman, to discuss the new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (7:24). Then, Mal is joined by Batman Unburied star Sam Witwer to talk about the narrative podcast and what goes into playing a character as scary as the Harvester (50:30).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Jordan Hoffman and Sam Witwer
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Mailbag and One Direction Song Draft

Nora and Nathan are joined by longtime One Direction fan Kate Halliwell to answer a few mailbag questions, including what a reunion would look like and what songs the band will be known for in 20 years

By Nathan Hubbard, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

What Will the Celtics and Heat Try to Take Away From Each Other?

Two of the NBA’s best defenses will face off in an Eastern Conference finals grudge match. What can we expect to see? It’s more about what we can expect not to see.

By Kevin O'Connor

Paul Woolston on Retiring From Man UTD at 23 Years Old

Paul was making his way at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Manchester United, when his world was turned upside down. We talk to Paul about the process of retiring at a young age, the challenges, and what the future holds.

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

Two Factions of Chicago and Thank You, Marcus Stroman

Jason dives into the early performances from the Cubs and White Sox before recapping what a great day of basketball means for the Chicago Bulls

By Jason Goff

‘Conversations With Friends’ Can’t Replicate the TV Magic of ‘Normal People’

The second adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel starts from a similar place as ‘Normal People,’ but soon veers in a different direction—one that is an inherently harder sell

By Alison Herman

Multiverse Dave in Search of the Sasquatch

Plus, Dave, Chris, and Noelle talk about a belated lemon-pepper defense, Elite Yelper Chris Ying, a rookie visit to Hillstone, the magic of Pierre Gagnaire, and Dave’s application for ‘Iron Chef’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying