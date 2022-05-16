Exploring ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ With Jordan Hoffman

Mal and Joanna have separate missions on this unique episode of House of R. First, Joanna is joined by former host of The Official Star Trek Podcast and coauthor of The Star Trek Book of Friendship, Jordan Hoffman, to discuss the new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (7:24). Then, Mal is joined by Batman Unburied star Sam Witwer to talk about the narrative podcast and what goes into playing a character as scary as the Harvester (50:30).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guests: Jordan Hoffman and Sam Witwer
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
