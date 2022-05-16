Multiverse Dave in Search of the Sasquatch

After last week’s Dave-induced derailment, it’s time at last for the gang to relay their Required Eating reports—and suddenly, everyone’s putting up numbers. Also encountered along the way: misleading fish marketing, a diner deep dive, Bobby Van’s, Noelle the Fanpire, 10 a.m. mozzarella sticks, a delightful eggplant parm, Hawaiian-style rib eye, a belated lemon-pepper defense, Elite Yelper Chris Ying, a rookie visit to Hillstone, the magic of Pierre Gagnaire, and Dave’s application for Iron Chef.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
