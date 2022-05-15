 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blachowicz Gets Back on Track, Now What? Plus, Bellator 281 Reaction

Petesy and Chuck react to the Fight Night card at UFC Apex

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz v Rakic Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to react to another UFC Fight Night card at the glorious UFC Apex. The guys discuss Jan Blachowicz’s win over Aleksandar Rakic and if it means he’s in line for the next light heavyweight title shot following next month’s UFC 275. Then, Bellator London reaction and some calls about fighter pay and matchups for Michael Page. Plus, a great edition of “Final Thoughts” from Chuck (44:32).

Next episode: Thursday, May 19, to preview Holm vs. Vieira. Listen here on Spotify or download the Spotify Live app to interact with the guys during the show.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

