Nate Diaz Takes a Stand, the Lightweight Puzzle, and a Blachowicz-Rakic Preview



Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss the photo of Nate Diaz ... um, relieving himself at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The guys talk about Diaz’s standoff with the UFC and where the fan favorite will ultimately go from here. Then, the guys break down the moving parts in the lightweight title picture, discussing names like Diaz, Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier. After that, a preview of another great weekend in MMA (29:11), and some calls from the best community in the sport, including from Ariel Helwani, who calls in from a top secret mission to give some insight into his interview with Pat Barry and Rose Namajunas yesterday.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

