‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 5 Recap



Ben and Joanna start the pod by commenting on the sumptuous cinematography in this week’s episode, particularly the opening scene, and ponder whether this was a conscious substitution for the lack of action in this comparatively transitional chapter within the season. They then discuss the significance of spice curls in regards to Lalo’s whereabouts and the reappearance of some notable characters like Erin, Francesca, and Viola (10:08). Next, they break down the boxing match between Howard and Jimmy and consider whether the outcome was part of “the plan” (32:34). Finally, they talk about the meaning of Werner’s lucite slide rule, Lalo in Germany, and take a look at the promo for next week’s show in anticipation for the midseason finale (44:43).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Chris Sutton

