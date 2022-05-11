 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Anime Episode

Justin and Micah recap ‘Rankings of Kings’ and discuss their mutual joy of ‘Spy x Family’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing Spy x Family, the joy behind it, and the brilliance of characters like Anya, Twilight, and Yor (1:33). They return to recap their watch of Ranking of Kings, the several kingdoms, and the hip-hop similarities between some of the characters (15:40). They close the show with Micah giving an update on his journey of Elden Ring (35:06).

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

