Can the Sixers Win the East? And How to Guard Luka With Raja Bell. Plus, Life Advice With Comedian Nikki Glaser.

Russillo shares his thoughts on all four NBA conference semifinal series before speaking with Raja Bell and Nikki Glaser

By Ryen Russillo and Raja Bell
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on all four NBA conference semifinal series (0:30), before talking with Raja Bell about the Grizzlies being down 3-1 to the Warriors, the Mavericks tying up their series with the Suns, how teams should defend Luka Doncic, pre-title concerns for the Bucks creeping into their series with the Celtics, 76ers-Heat, and playoff stories from Raja’s NBA career (15:50). Finally Ryen is joined by comedian Nikki Glaser to discuss her new reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, blackout drunks, awkward sex, where stand-up comedy intersects with social media, and more (46:24), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:16:29).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Raja Bell and Nikki Glaser
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

