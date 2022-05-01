 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Day 3 Sleepers, Bizarre QB Choices, and Which GMs Won the Draft

Recapping the later rounds of the NFL draft

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
We recap Day 3 of the NFL draft, including which players from the later rounds could end up as household names, the Patriots selecting a QB, and Sam Howell landing in Washington. Then, we talk about which GMs set themselves up for success, and which are on the hot seat after this year’s draft.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

