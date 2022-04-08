 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Khamzat’s Superstar Potential, Bad Odds for the Korean Zombie, and Is Petr Yan the Best in the World?

3PAC also get into Alexander Volkanovski and whether he’s a bigger star following his gutsy win over Brian Ortega

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 273 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Live from Spotify Greenroom during the UFC 273 weigh-ins, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss all the biggest story lines headed into tomorrow’s stacked card in Jacksonville, Florida. The guys focus on the hype around Khamzat Chimaev, how he’s handling the big stage, and what the guys expect from him tomorrow night. 3PAC also get into Alexander Volkanovski and whether he’s a bigger star following his gutsy win over Brian Ortega, as well as all the smoke surrounding Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. Then, the guys take calls from the best community in MMA.

Next episode: Tomorrow, April 9, IMMEDIATELY following the end of the UFC 273 main event.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

