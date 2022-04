Joanna Robinson and Jodi Walker sit down to discuss the finale and full season of The Dropout on Hulu. They talk about the major themes along with the real-life story of what happened to Elizabeth Holmes after the events of the show. Later, Joanna talks with executive producer Liz Hannah about what it was like bringing this story to life (47:13).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Jodi Walker

Guest Liz Hannah

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

