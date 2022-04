Matt is joined by Amy Kaufman from the LA Times to talk about her article that highlights Bruce Willis’s surge in movie appearances in recent years despite his declining health as he battles with aphasia. They discuss the responsibilities that those around an actor may or may not have to their well-being, and how informed those involved with Bruce’s projects were.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Amy Kaufman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

