 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Magic Makes Lakers Situation Worse, Mikal Bridges on the Suns’ Dominance & DPOY Buzz, Plus ‘WeCrashed’ Creators Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg

Russillo shares his thoughts on Magic Johnson’s critical comment about the Lakers and the big question of what is next for the team

By Ryen Russillo
“They Call Me Magic” Premiere - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW


Russillo shares his thoughts on Magic Johnson’s critical comment about the Lakers and the big question of what is next for the team (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns about the Suns’ regular-season success, defending Luka Doncic, Chris Paul’s leadership, last year’s postseason run, and more (12:00). Then Ryen is joined by the cocreators of the AppleTV+ show WeCrashed to discuss the show’s inception, working with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, the challenges of making a show based on true events, and more (33:09). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitter Life Advice questions (1:06:22).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Mikal Bridges, Drew Crevello, and Lee Eisenberg
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

MLB Opening Day Card Buys, Scott From StarStock, and Dusty Slay

Scott, the CEO of StarStock, comes on to talk about the recent controversies surrounding the company before Dusty joins in to discuss his favorite sports and his experience collecting cards growing up

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Why Was Bruce Willis Still Working?

Matt and Amy Kaufman discuss the responsibilities that those around an actor may or may not have to their well-being, and how informed those involved with Bruce’s projects were

By Matthew Belloni

Another Benzema Hat Trick and the Rest of the Champions League

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss Everton’s continued struggles after their defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

How Will the Giants Answer Their Daniel Jones Question?

The deadline for New York to pick up Jones’s fifth-year option is fast approaching. And how the team handles that could dictate its team-building approach for years to come.

By Steven Ruiz

‘Tokyo Vice’ Found the Right Mann for the Job

‘Heat’ and ‘Miami Vice’ director Michael Mann brings his stylish flourishes to Tokyo in a new HBO Max crime drama

By Miles Surrey

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 5 With Eliza Orlins

Riley, Juliet, and Eliza discuss how their opinions are changing about Jonathan and break down the confusing tribal council vote

By Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman