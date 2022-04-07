Magic Makes Lakers Situation Worse, Mikal Bridges on the Suns’ Dominance & DPOY Buzz, Plus ‘WeCrashed’ Creators Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg



Russillo shares his thoughts on Magic Johnson’s critical comment about the Lakers and the big question of what is next for the team (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns about the Suns’ regular-season success, defending Luka Doncic, Chris Paul’s leadership, last year’s postseason run, and more (12:00). Then Ryen is joined by the cocreators of the AppleTV+ show WeCrashed to discuss the show’s inception, working with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, the challenges of making a show based on true events, and more (33:09). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitter Life Advice questions (1:06:22).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Mikal Bridges, Drew Crevello, and Lee Eisenberg

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

