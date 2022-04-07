 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Infinite Energy Is an Understatement, With Christina Tosi

Dave and Chris are joined by the Milk Bar founder to discuss her new book, ‘Dessert Can Save the World’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images


What was life like for a young New York chef chasing a dream in the early 2000s? Milk Bar founder and Dave Chang chosen-family member Christina Tosi was there to see it, and her latest book, Dessert Can Save the World, relays a lot of what she learned then and since. Christina calls up Dave and Chris to consider what she and Dave were like in their 20s, the smile vs. the grimace, the power of not having a plan, barbecue soft serve, the everything-bagel influence of Wylie Dufresne, proving Dave wrong, rainbow sprinkles, work-life ratios, eating multiple bowls of Honey Bunches of Oats, Dave discovering chocolate milk, and what might happen if Christina Tosi faced off against the Wheel of Constraint.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Christina Tosi
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

