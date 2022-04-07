The Six Most Divisive Players in the Draft



Some NFL draft prospects are difficult to analyze for a variety of reasons. We break down the six players with the most disagreement among scouts and media analysts. Later we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie, as well as a listener-submitted edition.

(3:16) – EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

(12:25) – DE Travon Walker, Georgia

(20:50) – C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

(28:13) – S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

(39:22) – C Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

(43:19:85) – WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

(49:20) – Two Draft Jargons, One Lie

(53:07) Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

