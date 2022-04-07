 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Six Most Divisive Players in the Draft

Danny, Danny, Ben, and Craig discuss Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Kyle Hamilton, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images


Some NFL draft prospects are difficult to analyze for a variety of reasons. We break down the six players with the most disagreement among scouts and media analysts. Later we play America’s favorite game, Two Jargons, One Lie, as well as a listener-submitted edition.

(3:16) – EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
(12:25) – DE Travon Walker, Georgia
(20:50) – C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
(28:13) – S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
(39:22) – C Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
(43:19:85) – WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
(49:20) – Two Draft Jargons, One Lie
(53:07) Listener Two Jargons, One Lie

Check out The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify

