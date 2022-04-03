 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NCAA Munch Madness: Cal State Fullerton vs. Richmond

There’s only one spot left in the Final Fork and two great food cities are squaring off to claim it

By Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Greenville Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images


There’s only one spot left in the Final Fork and two great food cities are squaring off to claim it. First, House and Craig welcome in writer, stomach sherpa and Cal State Fullerton alum Danny Chau to describe all the amazing restaurants in and around the Fullerton area. Then, Richmond alum and Ringer co-host Danny Heifetz takes us on a tasty tour of the Richmond food scene and makes his case for his alma mater. It’s the closest matchup yet, but only one succulent city can advance!

We want to hear from you! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck
Guests: Danny Chau and Danny Heifetz
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In House of Carbs

The Latest

Most College Basketball Careers End With a Loss. But Nobody’s Has Ended Like Coach K’s.

Duke-UNC was a Final Four matchup for the ages. And in the end, a rookie coach trumped a legend—and Coach K went out at the hands of his underdog rivals.

By Rodger Sherman

The Official ‘WrestleMania’ Day 2 Picks Show

Dave welcomes all members of ‘The Ringer Wrestling Show’ crew to break down every matchup for ‘WrestleMania’ Sunday

By David Shoemaker

The Mental State of the Modern Superstar With Logan Murdock

Seerat and Logan Murdock analyze how NBA superstars like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry navigate criticism and media accessibility

By Seerat Sohi and Logan Murdock

Will Smith Resigns From the Academy

Matt reacts to Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy and explains the details of the decision

By Matthew Belloni

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna break down the character’s history in the comics, along with looking into the events of the season premier and what can be gathered from each main character

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 3 Recap

Van and Rembert discuss the reactions to the season so far before digging into a character breakdown of Darius, Paper Boy, Van, and Earn

By Van Lathan and Rembert Browne