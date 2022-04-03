NCAA Munch Madness: Cal State Fullerton vs. Richmond



There’s only one spot left in the Final Fork and two great food cities are squaring off to claim it. First, House and Craig welcome in writer, stomach sherpa and Cal State Fullerton alum Danny Chau to describe all the amazing restaurants in and around the Fullerton area. Then, Richmond alum and Ringer co-host Danny Heifetz takes us on a tasty tour of the Richmond food scene and makes his case for his alma mater. It’s the closest matchup yet, but only one succulent city can advance!

We want to hear from you! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guests: Danny Chau and Danny Heifetz

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS