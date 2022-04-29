 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft: Favorite Picks and Biggest Risks With Booger McFarland, Plus New Colts QB Matt Ryan and Chris Paul’s Closeout

Ryen also discuss the 76ers closing out their series with the Raptors, the Mavericks’ series win over the Jazz, and what’s next for Utah

By Ryen Russillo
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Chris Paul’s historic performance in the Suns’ series-winning victory over the Pelicans, the 76ers closing out their series with the Raptors, the Mavericks’ series win over the Jazz, and what’s next for Utah (0:27). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about the NFL draft—who had the best Round 1, the players with the highest upside, and more (15:26). Then Ryen is joined by Colts QB Matt Ryan to discuss his move to Indianapolis, calling Peyton Manning for advice, his time playing under Kyle Shanahan, and more (55:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:06).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Booger McFarland and Matt Ryan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

