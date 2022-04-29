NFL Draft: Favorite Picks and Biggest Risks With Booger McFarland, Plus New Colts QB Matt Ryan and Chris Paul’s Closeout



Russillo shares his thoughts on Chris Paul’s historic performance in the Suns’ series-winning victory over the Pelicans, the 76ers closing out their series with the Raptors, the Mavericks’ series win over the Jazz, and what’s next for Utah (0:27). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about the NFL draft—who had the best Round 1, the players with the highest upside, and more (15:26). Then Ryen is joined by Colts QB Matt Ryan to discuss his move to Indianapolis, calling Peyton Manning for advice, his time playing under Kyle Shanahan, and more (55:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:06).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Booger McFarland and Matt Ryan

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS