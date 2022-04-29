 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

3PAC Live from New York! Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano to Make History, Plus What’s the Latest With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

For the first time in this show’s history, the 3PAC crew are together, in person, in New York. They preview the historic Serrano-Taylor bout and take calls from the best community in MMA.

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Press Conference Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


LIVE from the Spotify offices in New York City, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll break down Saturday’s historic main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the first female boxing fight to ever headline at Madison Square Garden. 3PAC, who gather together in real-life for the first time in The Ringer MMA Show era, discuss the fight and all of the story lines surrounding it, like the unprecedented matchup between the no. 1 and no. 2 pound-for-pound fighters, how this fight compares to Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche in the UFC in 2013, the promotion battle between Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, and more. Then, the guys talk about the July 23 London card (1:00:36), the latest news on a Jon Jones–Stipe Miocic heavyweight fight (58:42), and Saturday’s UFC main event between Rob Font and Marlon Vera (1:11:18). Plus, calls from the best community in MMA (1:16:26).

Next episode: Saturday, April 30, immediately following the end of Taylor vs. Serrano. The guys will go LIVE on the Spotify Live app from Madison Square Garden.

In New York City Friday night? Meet 3PAC, TST, Corporate Paddy, and more at Jack Demsey’s Restaurant Bar and Grill at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and come hang out!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Grapples With Contradictions of Faith

The new FX series suggests there is a thin line between believer and zealot; faith and madness; and, most provocatively, church and cult

By Alison Herman

‘Nightmare Alley’ and Our Favorite Films Noir, With Patton Oswalt!

Of all the movies we saw in 2021, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ is the one we keep returning to. Patton Oswalt joins Sean and draws from his extensive knowledge of noir to help us understand this film and its place in the genre’s history.

By Sean Fennessey

‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap

Van Lathan and Charles Holmes are back to break down "Trini 2 De Bone," including the dynamics between nannies, and the children they care for as well as the intense emotional experiences that can come up at a funeral

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Deep Dive Plus Jeremy Slater

Joanna and Mal discuss the toughest episodes of Marc’s past, venture to Egyptology Corner, and talk with show producer Jeremy Slater about what’s in store for the finale

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Stephen King’s Scariest Story Yet, a Cannabis-Filled Wedding, and Tasting Emma’s Empanadas

Plus, the Guinness World Record for stacking M&Ms

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Coastal Grandma Aesthetic, 24 Hours of Harry Styles News, and ‘Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion’ 25 Years Later

The crew discusses Harry’s Better Homes and Gardens profile

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more