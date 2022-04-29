3PAC Live from New York! Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano to Make History, Plus What’s the Latest With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?



LIVE from the Spotify offices in New York City, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll break down Saturday’s historic main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the first female boxing fight to ever headline at Madison Square Garden. 3PAC, who gather together in real-life for the first time in The Ringer MMA Show era, discuss the fight and all of the story lines surrounding it, like the unprecedented matchup between the no. 1 and no. 2 pound-for-pound fighters, how this fight compares to Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche in the UFC in 2013, the promotion battle between Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, and more. Then, the guys talk about the July 23 London card (1:00:36), the latest news on a Jon Jones–Stipe Miocic heavyweight fight (58:42), and Saturday’s UFC main event between Rob Font and Marlon Vera (1:11:18). Plus, calls from the best community in MMA (1:16:26).

Next episode: Saturday, April 30, immediately following the end of Taylor vs. Serrano. The guys will go LIVE on the Spotify Live app from Madison Square Garden.

In New York City Friday night? Meet 3PAC, TST, Corporate Paddy, and more at Jack Demsey’s Restaurant Bar and Grill at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and come hang out!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

